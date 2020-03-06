App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 07:51 AM IST | Source: Reuters

OPEC says no reason to doubt Russian commitment to oil partnership

When asked what OPEC would do if non-OPEC states decided not to join new, deeper cuts, Barkindo said: "I don't share your pessimism".

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

OPEC has no reason to doubt Russia's commitment to efforts to stabilise oil markets, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said after OPEC ministers held more talks to discuss what he described as deteriorating market conditions.

He said OPEC would issue a new statement on the outcome of the latest OPEC consultations on Thursday evening.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 07:35 am

#oil #OPEC #Russia #World News

