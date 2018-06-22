App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 06:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

OPEC reaches deal to raise oil output from July: Source

The output gain is nominal. OPEC to raise oil production by around 1 million barrels per day from July for the group.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

OPEC agreed on Friday to raise oil production by around 1 million barrels per day from July for the group and its allies, an OPEC source said.

The output gain is nominal. The real increase will be smaller because several countries that recently underproduced oil will struggle to return to full quotas while other producers will not be allowed to fill the gap, OPEC sources have said.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 06:17 pm

tags #Commodities #India #OPEC #World News

