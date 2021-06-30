MARKET NEWS

OPEC+ panel sees risk of oil market imbalance after April 2022: Report

The panel, known as the Joint Technical Committee, sees an overhang of crude by the end of 2022 under different scenarios looking at supply and demand in the oil market, the report showed.

Reuters
June 30, 2021 / 01:24 PM IST
Source: Reuters

An OPEC+ panel has warned of "significant uncertainties" and the risk of a potential global oil market imbalance after April 2022, according to a confidential report seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

TAGS: #oil #OPEC #World News
first published: Jun 30, 2021 01:16 pm

