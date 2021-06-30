OPEC+ panel sees risk of oil market imbalance after April 2022: Report
The panel, known as the Joint Technical Committee, sees an overhang of crude by the end of 2022 under different scenarios looking at supply and demand in the oil market, the report showed.
June 30, 2021 / 01:24 PM IST
An OPEC+ panel has warned of "significant uncertainties" and the risk of a potential global oil market imbalance after April 2022, according to a confidential report seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
