OPEC, non-OPEC to meet next on July 1-2: OPEC website

OPEC has agreed to move its next meeting to July 1, followed by a meeting with non-OPEC allies on July 2, according to new dates posted on the website of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.OPEC and allies were originally planning to meet on June 25-26, and have been debating for the past month on a new date for their upcoming meeting to discuss oil output policy.
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 01:22 pm