you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

OPEC, non-OPEC to meet next on July 1-2: OPEC website

OPEC and allies were originally planning to meet on June 25-26, and have been debating for the past month on a new date for their upcoming meeting to discuss oil output policy.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

OPEC has agreed to move its next meeting to July 1, followed by a meeting with non-OPEC allies on July 2, according to new dates posted on the website of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.



First Published on Jun 19, 2019 01:22 pm

tags #World News

