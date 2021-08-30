MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

OPEC+ likely to keep oil output policy from September unchanged: Sources

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, will meet on Sept. 1 to discuss the previously agreed increase of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the next several months.

Reuters
August 30, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

OPEC+ is likely to keep its oil output policy unchanged when the group meets on Wednesday and continue with its planned modest production increase, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, will meet on Sept. 1 to discuss the previously agreed increase of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the next several months.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has urged OPEC and its allies to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices that it views as a threat to the global economic recovery.

On Monday, Brent was down 16 cents or 0.2% at $72.54 a barrel by 0654 GMT. It rose more than 11% last week in anticipation of disruptions to oil production from Hurricane Ida.

But the OPEC+ sources said the recent rise in oil prices was temporary, driven mainly by disruption of supply in Mexico and the severe storm hitting the U.S. Gulf Coast over the weekend.

Close

Related stories

”Current oil prices around $70 are okay. OPEC+ is likely to continue as planned with the increase of 400,000 bpd,” said one source.

Another OPEC+ said it was ”very likely” that the 400,000 bpd increase would go ahead from September.

Kuwait oil minister Mohammad al-Fares on Sunday told Reuters that this week OPEC+ would discuss whether it would continue with its planned increase or reconsider it and halt the rise adding that economies of East Asian countries and China were still affected by COVID-19 and caution should be exercised.

He later told state news agency KUNA that Kuwait supports any decision taken by OPEC+ ministers based on consensus.
Reuters
Tags: #brent #crude #oil #OPEC #World News
first published: Aug 30, 2021 02:36 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.