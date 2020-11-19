Only 1 person per family allowed to leave house in one of world's toughest lockdowns in South Australia

Even as several countries around the world are easing COVID-19 induced lockdowns and governments are trying to manoeuvre out of the pandemic-related economic problems, South Australia on November 19 began one of the toughest lockdowns anywhere in the world currently.

According to a report by Bloomberg, even outdoor exercise and dog-walking have been banned for the six days of the lockdown, with authorities allowing only one person per household to leave home each day. According to the report, even that will be permitted only for essential reasons.

Schools, universities, cafes, and restaurants have been shut while weddings and funerals have been banned.

According to State Premier Steven Marshall, the purpose is to "go hard, go early, but get out of it as quickly as we can".

Marshall said coronavirus strain that is currently circulating and has been responsible for the outbreak in recent days is particularly "nasty".

According to the report, many of those who have been infected are not showing any symptoms. Marshall said it was highly likely that the virus is being transmitted from surfaces and that the incubation period was as low as 24 hours.

"It's a real worry, especially because people who become infected are not showing the typical symptoms that we are used to," Marshall said.

The state, home to about 1.8 million people, has recorded 23 cases from the latest cluster. There were no new infections to report on November 19, while 3,200 close contacts of the infected were in quarantine, the state's chief public health officer, Nicola Spurrier, said.

The outbreak, according to reports, has been linked to a traveller who returned from Britain.

Experts said it was still unclear whether South Australia was experiencing a new virus strain as genomic data was not yet available.