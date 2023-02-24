 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Onion shortage threatens a new chapter in world food crisis

Bloomberg
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:06 AM IST

In the Moroccan capital Rabat, Fatima no longer buys onions and tomatoes because they are too expensive. She gets artichokes to cook tagine instead. “The market is on fire,” said the mother of three.

A worker carries a sack of onions at a wholesale market in New Delhi, India. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

Lalaine Basa would buy a kilo of onions to make spring rolls at her catering business north of Manila. She’s now changed her recipe to use half the amount because of soaring prices in the Philippines.

The experiences of the two women more than 7,500 miles (12,000 kilometers) apart shows how the global crisis over food supplies is taking an alarming twist: threatening to consume ingredients critical to the world’s nutrition.

The costs of wheat and grains have fallen in recent months, easing concern over access to some staples. But a combination of factors is now shaking up the vegetable market, the backbone of a healthy, sustainable diet. And at the sharp end of that is the humble onion.