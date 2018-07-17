OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

Smartphone brand OnePlus is now looking to rebrand its charging technology from ‘Dash Charge’ to ‘Warp Charge’ as the company hasn't been able to secure a trademark in the EU because of the similarity with other services and goods namely Amazon’s “Dash Replenishment” and Bragi’s “The Dash Pro”.

As per a report by XDA Developers, OnePlus filed a trademark in the EU and has settled to an alternative label ‘Warp Charge’ for a rebranding. This is yet to be approved by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

The newly chosen alternative falls under Nice class 9 which covers goods like "data cables; power adapters; cell phone battery chargers; electrical adapters; batteries, electric; chargers for electric batteries; wireless chargers" among other things.

The Nice Classification (NCL), established by the Nice Agreement(1957), is an international classification of goods and services applied for the registration of marks.

“Dash Charge” technology was introduced by Oppo, a sister company of OnePlus. The advantage of this technology is that it does not transmit heat to the device as it is compensated by the wall-plugged charger.

As the “Warp charge” is now under examination by the authorities we can expect an official announcement from the brand or a new device shortly.