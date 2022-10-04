English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    One-way airline tickets from Russia up 27% after mobilization

    The mobilization of men to fight in Ukraine has prompted thousands of fighting-age men to flee Russia to avoid a draftthat was billed as enlisting those with military experience and specialties but has often appeared oblivious to service records, health, student status and even age.

    Reuters
    October 04, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    The number of issued one-way flight tickets from Russia increased 27% the week President Vladimir Putin declared on Sept. 21 the country's first mobilization since World War Two, according to flight ticketing data from Spain-based ForwardKeys on Tuesday.

    The mobilization of men to fight in Ukraine has prompted thousands of fighting-age men to flee Russia to avoid a draftthat was billed as enlisting those with military experience and specialties but has often appeared oblivious to service records, health, student status and even age.

    The data, which compared bookings from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27 to the week prior, shows the share of one-way tickets issued jumped to 73% the week of the announcement compared with 47% the previous week.

    "These numbers are quite remarkable and correlate with reports at the time of a sudden increase in ticket sales, said Olivier Ponti, ForwardKeys' vice president of insights.

    Sixty percent of tickets purchased the week of the announcement had a departure date within 15 days, up from 45% compared with the week prior. The average lead time to departure decreased from 34 to 22 days, the company said.

    Close
    According to ForwardKeys' air travel booking data, there was a triple-digit increase for the week ended Sept. 27 in one-way tickets from Russia to the cities of Tbilisi, Georgia; Almaty, Kazakhstan; Istanbul, Turkey; Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Airline #mobilization #Russia #World News
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 08:48 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.