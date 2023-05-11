English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    One person injured after explosion in Milan street

    Italian media said the explosion was suspected to have originated in a van transporting oxygen gas canisters.

    Reuters
    May 11, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Several vehicles caught fire in the centre of Milan in northern Italy on Thursday following an explosion, injuring one person, the fire brigade said. There were no reports of any deaths.

    Italian media said the explosion was suspected to have originated in a van transporting oxygen gas canisters.

    SkyTG24 television broadcast footage from Milan's Porta Romana neighborhood, showing high plumes of black smoke and firefighters on the scene.

    While the blazing cars were soon extinguished, smoke was seen billowing from the windows of nearby buildings.

    Corriere della Sera newspaper said a primary school and a residential building had been evacuated.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Milan #Milan explosion
    first published: May 11, 2023 06:27 pm