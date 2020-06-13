App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

One killed, 15 injured in bomb blast in market in Pakistan

The explosion occurred in Saddar area of the city, which is not far away from the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army.

PTI
Representative image
A powerful bomb blast ripped through a crowded market in Pakistan's garrison city of Rawalpindi on Friday, killing one person and injuring 15 others.

Police spokesperson Sajidul Hassan told Dawn News that initial reports suggest that the explosive material was planted in a nearby electric pole.

Properties around the site of the explosion have also been badly damaged in the blast that killed one person and injured 15, including two children.

Authorities have cordoned off the area and rescue efforts are underway.

The police spokesperson said that investigative teams and people from the forensics science lab were collecting evidence from the area.

The spokesperson said that the blast was an "attempt at organised terrorism but those playing with the lives of the public would not be able to escape the law."

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, which occurred when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 08:45 am

tags #Pakistan #World News

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 13: Maharashtra cases cross 1 lakh, India sees single-day spike of 11,458 infections

With Bihar polls under COVID 19 shadow, JD(U) to use social media in a big way

China reports 18 new coronavirus cases, including six in Beijing

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

