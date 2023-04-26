 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

One in five cars sold this year will be electric: IEA

Reuters
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

Sales are expected to grow by 35% this year to reach 14 million, the report said, comprising 18% of the market - up from just 4% in 2020.

One in five cars sold this year will be electric: IEA

Electric cars are expected to make up nearly one-fifth of the global market this year, according to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) outlook report for the electric vehicle market released on Wednesday.

Sales are expected to grow by 35% this year to reach 14 million, the report said, comprising 18% of the market - up from just 4% in 2020.

The shift from combustion engine to electric cars will reduce global demand for oil by at least five million barrels a day, according to the IEA's projections.

Over half of electric cars on the road so far worldwide are in China, which also dominates global battery production and was responsible for 60% of electric car sales in 2022.