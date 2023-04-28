 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
One-day VIX shows market’s receding fear of inflation data, Fed decisions

Bloomberg
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

As guarded as the reception has been to Wall Street’s new fear gauge, the one-day VIX does appear to offer an interesting glimpse into a potential shift in the psychology of investors.

Namely, diminishing anxiety over macroeconomic events such as inflation data and Federal Open Market Committee’s policy meetings, which previously had been big instigators of turbulence. The fading fear is demonstrated by the Cboe 1-Day Volatility Index (ticker VIX1D)’s performance around these catalysts over the past year.

Launched by Cboe Global Markets Inc. on Monday to help capture expected price swings in the S&P 500 for the next 24 trading hours, the VIX1D’s back-dated data has shown declining levels of nervousness around macro events of late.