One can apply for job, give interviews while on tourist or business visa in US: Federal agency

Mar 23, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

In a note, and a series of tweets, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said when nonimmigrant workers are laid off, they may not be aware of their options and may, in some instances, wrongly assume that they have no option but to leave the country within 60 days.

An individual travelling to the United States on a business or tourist visa -- B-1, B-2 -- can apply for new jobs and even appear in interviews, a federal agency said Wednesday, but asked prospective employees to ensure the applicants have changed their visa status before starting the new role.

The maximum 60-day grace period starts the day after termination of employment, which is typically determined based on the last day for which a salary or wage is paid.

When a nonimmigrant worker's employment is terminated, either voluntarily or involuntarily, they typically may take one of the several actions, if eligible, to remain in a period of authorised stay in the United States.