On Sept 16, India, Russia, China, Pakistan will jointly attack `terrorist country’

It is a scenario not too difficult to believe with Islamic extremism on the ascendant across the Middle East to Southeast Asia to Central Asia. A central Asian country believing in terrorism and extreme beliefs of Islam is spreading tentacles in the neighbourhood. So what do the neighbours do?

This experiment in the form of a war exercise will be put to test from Sunday onwards when India, Russia, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan join forces to defeat the terrorist state.

Russian media quoted Russia Deputy Defense Minister Colonel-General Alexander Fomin as saying: “A hypothetical state emerges in the southwest of Russia. Its leadership shares the extremist ideas of leaders of international terrorist organizations”. Fomin was briefing foreign military attaches on Thursday (September 12, 2019).

With the imaginary country spreading ideas of radical Islamism into the nearby territories, the neighbouring countries decide to act—to neutralize the hypothetical country responsible for spawning terrorism and unleashing war.

“The imaginary country having an advanced army makes attempts to exert pressure, including military pressure, on Russia. The escalation of tensions eventually evolves into an armed conflict,” Fomin added.

The strategic command-and-staff exercise called Tsentr-2019 exercise will be held in two phases. The three-day-long Phase I will aim at “polishing the command and control of troops, measures to repel air strikes, and reconnaissance and defensive operations”.

The second phase will witness the multinational coalition carry out a massive strike against the hypothetical enemy.

The exercise will take place at the eight proving grounds in Russia (Totsky and Donguz in the Orenburg Region, Adanak in Dagestan, Ashuluk near Astrakhan, Chebarkul in the Chelyabinsk Region, Safakulevo near Kurgan, Aleisk and Yurga proving grounds in the Altai Region and the Kemerovo regions respectively and on the Caspian Sea), as well as foreign proving grounds in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and the territory of Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan, Russian news agency TASS said.

About 128,000 troops, 20,000 pieces of military equipment, 600 aircraft and 15 ships will be involved in the Tsentr-2019 exercise.

This is the first time that India will take part in the Tsentre exercise. Usually Russia conducts this exercise alone but last year China was invited for an edition of this war exercise that saw a total of 3,00,000 troops from both countries participating.