On eve of Ukraine war anniversary, Vladimir Putin talks about boosting nuclear forces

Reuters
Feb 23, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Vladimir Putin's comments follow his suspension of a bilateral nuclear arms control treaty with the United States.

President Vladimir Putin said Russia will maintain increased attention on boosting its nuclear forces in an address to mark Thursday's Defender of the Fatherland public holiday and a day before the first anniversary of his invasion of Ukraine.

Putin's comments follow his suspension of a bilateral nuclear arms control treaty with the United States.

"As before, we will pay increased attention to strengtheningthe nuclear triad," said Putin, referring to nuclear missilesbased on land, sea and in the air.

Putin said that for the first time, Sarmat intercontinentalballistic missiles - a weapon able to carry multiple nuclearwarheads - would be deployed this year.