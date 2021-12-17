Omicron-hit UK reports 93,045 new COVID-19 cases in third consecutive daily record

UK has seen a surge in infections since the detection of Omicron variant (File image: AP)

The British government on Friday reported 93,045 new coronavirus cases, a third consecutive record daily tally, as the Omicron variant fuels a surge in infections across the country.

The latest data brings the total number of infections during the pandemic to more than 11.1 million, while the UK also registered a further 111 deaths from the virus, taking the death toll to more than 147,000.

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Omicron is now the country's dominant coronavirus strain, adding "the tsunami I warned about a week ago is now starting to hit us".

And Welsh leader Mark Drakeford told citizens to brace for the "storm of Omicron" having announced the country's nightclubs will close after December 26 and social distancing reintroduced in shops and workplaces.

Also Read | Three passengers from UK test COVID-19 positive in Goa, samples sent for genome sequencing

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Britain is currently rolling out a mass booster drive in order to vaccinate as many people as possible before the end of the year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the aim was on "trying to make sure that we not only have the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe" but also "to avert some of the more damaging consequences of Omicron".

Johnson is under pressure to announce further restrictions, but minister Oliver Dowden said that the government has "the balance right".