Omicron | COVID-19 vaccines effective against new variant, say Australian health official

Queues of people waiting to get coronavirus vaccine outside Peanut Farm St Kilda walk-in covid-19 vaccination clinic in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, August 30 2021 (Image Source: Shutterstock)

Australian health authorities said that the current vaccines are “effective” in preventing severe illness in people who contract the Omicron variant of Corona virus, and reaffirmed that the country could endure “tens of thousands of cases”.

Hospitalisation rates, when compared to the other variants, also showed “not so much increase”, said Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly, local publication 7news reported.

“The vaccine remains effective against severe diseases, perhaps a little less than it is the case with Delta, for example. But it does remain effective. And I think that’s one of the reasons why we are seeing increases in cases but not so much of an increase in hospitalisations,” he said.

Kelly, however, noted that Omicron does spread rapidly and is “more transmissible” and that booster shots may be needed as two doses are not effective at stopping the infection.

“We also know that boosters do indeed boost that protection both against transmission and infection and against severe disease back to the sort of levels we have seen with two doses for Delta. Three doses for Omicron is roughly equal. So that is the crucial point,” he said.

He added that Australian authorities have been crunching the data and are communicating with their counterparts in the UK, US and South Africa.

Kelly’s assurances follow health restrictions easing by many jurisdictions in the southern country. Boosters are not allowed earlier than five months.