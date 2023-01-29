 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Olaf Scholz urges swift EU-Mercosur free trade deal on first South America trip

Reuters
Jan 29, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

Seeking to reduce Germany's economic reliance on China, diversify its trade and strengthen relations with democracies worldwide, Scholz is visiting Argentina, Chile and Brazil, all led by fellow leftists who came to power in the region's new "pink tide."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday urged a swift conclusion to talks on a free trade deal between the European Union and the Mercosur South American trade bloc, on the first stop in Buenos Aires of his inaugural tour of the region.

Seeking to reduce Germany's economic reliance on China, diversify its trade and strengthen relations with democracies worldwide, Scholz is visiting Argentina, Chile and Brazil, all led by fellow leftists who came to power in the region's new "pink tide."

Berlin wants to lower its dependence on China for minerals key to the energy transition, making resource-rich Latin America an important partner. The region's potential for renewable energy output is another attraction.

"There is great potential to further deepen our trade relations, and the possibilities that could come from the EU-Mercosur deal are obviously particularly significant," Scholz told a news conference alongside Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.