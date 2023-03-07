 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Oil steady as supply worries offset China demand uncertainty

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST

Brent crude futures rose 18 cents to $86.36 per barrel by 0730 GMT after settling 0.4% higher on Monday.

(Representative image)

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, after rising for the past five sessions, as concerns about limited spare capacity in the market and uncertainty over Russian supplies offset mixed oil data from top crude importer China.

Brent crude futures rose 18 cents to $86.36 per barrel by 0730 GMT after settling 0.4% higher on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.62 per barrel, up 16 cents, following a 1% gain in the previous session.

Brent and WTI are set to gain for a sixth session, which for Brent would be the longest streak since May 2022.