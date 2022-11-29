 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil steadies as China COVID hopes offset by OPEC+ output concerns

Reuters
Nov 29, 2022 / 10:34 PM IST

Oil steadied on Tuesday as gains on hopes for a loosening of China's strict COVID-19 controls were later offset by concerns that OPEC+ would keep its output unchanged at its upcoming meeting.

Brent Crude futures were up 48 cents at $83.67 a barrel by 11:24 a.m. 1624 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were 53 cents higher at $77.77.

Chinese health officials said the country plans to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly people, aiming to overcome a key stumbling block in efforts to ease unpopular "zero-COVID" curbs.

"The prospect of a return to normality, in an economy that is the world's largest oil importer, was enough to make oil prices jump in the first significant price rebound of the last two weeks," said ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

Rare street protests in cities across China over the weekend were a vote against President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policy and the strongest public defiance of his political career, China analysts said.

Oil prices, however, were hampered by concerns that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, would not adjust their output plans at their next meeting on Dec. 4.