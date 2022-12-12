 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil steadies after falls as weak economy offsets supply risks

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Brent crude futures were down 15 cents at $75.95 a barrel by 1310 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.39 a barrel, up 37 cents.

Oil prices steadied on Monday after several weeks of declines as a weakening global economy offset supply woes stemming from the closure of a key pipeline supplying the United States and Russian threats of a production cut.

Last week, Brent and WTI fell to their lowest since December 2021 amid concerns that a possible global recession will impact oil demand.

China, the world's biggest crude oil importer, continued to loosen its strict zero-COVID policy, though streets in the capital Beijing remained quiet and many businesses stayed shut over the weekend.

On Monday, queues formed outside fever clinics in the cities of Beijing and Wuhan, where COVID first emerged three years ago.

"Oil markets will likely stay volatile in the near term amid uncertainty over the impact on Russian output from the EU's ban, headlines on China's COVID policy, and central bank movements in the U.S. and Europe," UBS analysts said in a note.