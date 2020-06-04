App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 08:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oil spill in Russia: River within Arctic Circle turns red, President Putin declares state of emergency

The oil spill took place on May 29, when a diesel storage tank at a power plant near the Siberian city of Norilsk, operated by a subsidiary of leading palladium and nickel producing company Nornickel, was damaged.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A considerable stretch of the river within the Arctic Circle turned red after over 20,000 tonnes of diesel fuel leaked from a damaged fuel plant. The oil spill took place on May 29, when a diesel storage tank at a power plant near the Siberian city of Norilsk, operated by a subsidiary of leading palladium and nickel producing company Nornickel, was damaged.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a state of emergency in the region in light of the accident. The fact that officials were informed about the incident two days after it had happened drew a severe response from Putin.

However, the company claims to have "duly reported the incident in a timely manner acting in line with the emergency response plan."

About the oil spill

The accident took place at the industrial site of the Nadezhdinski Metallurgical Plant, a subsidiary of the Norilsk Nornickel. A considerable amount of the spilled fuel has seeped into the Ambarnaya River, Putin said at a meeting with other officials to take stock of the situation.

related news

The company said the spillage happened as a result of the sinking of the pillars that support the fuel tank. Nornickel Vice-President and CEO Sergey Dyachenko said in a statement that the incident could have been caused by soil thawing.

"We can assume that abnormally mild temperatures could have caused permafrost thawing resulting in partial subsidence of the tank's supports," he said.

Steps being taken to control the spill

As per the latest updates from Nornickel on June 4, 201 tonne of diesel have been collected near the power plant, about 137 tonne of diesel have been collected from the Ambarka River and 1,450 cubic metres of contaminated soil has also been removed.

"Containment booms set up near the mouth of the Ambarka River are helping to prevent the oil from spreading. Nornickel has mobilised 250 responders. A team of responders from Russia’s Maritime & River Transport Agency Murmansk branch estimates clean-up will take about 14 days," Nornickel tweeted.

Few teams under Nornickel launched a fuel spill response operation soon after they received knowledge of the accident. The company said it had collected and pumped over 100 tonne of fuel in the adjacent area, with the contaminated soil replaced and surface treated with sorbents, all this by the next morning (May 30).

"At present, the spill is contained in the Ambarnaya River by several cascades of booms, and the Marine Rescue Service experts are removing the contaminants from the water surface to have them processed thereafter,” Dyachenko said on June 2.

Meanwhile, according to the Kremlin, Russian Minister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Natural Disaster Relief Yevgeny Zinichev said that steps are being taken to localise the spread of the spill. This includes oil booms that have been installed, with the work to collect oil products, contaminated water and soil underway. A group of professional emergency response teams has been formed, he added.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 08:03 pm

tags #environment #Norilsk Nornickel #Russia #Vladimir Putin #world

