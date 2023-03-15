 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil slumps $5/bbl to lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount

Mar 15, 2023 / 10:36 PM IST

Early signs of a return to calm and stability faded after Credit Suisse's largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance, sending its shares and other European equities sliding.

Brent crude fell $5.03, or 6.5%, to $71.98 a barrel by 12:34 p.m ET (1634 GMT).

Oil prices plunged more than $5 a barrel on Wednesday to their lowest in more than a year as unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets and offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery.

"It doesn't matter what your risk asset is, at this point people are pulling the plug on across different instruments here," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

"Nobody wants to go home with a big position on anything today ... you have nowhere to hide really,"