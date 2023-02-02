English
    Oil slips as Russian oil products ban looms

    Reuters
    February 02, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST

    Oil prices slipped on Thursday as looming sanctions on Russian oil products added uncertainty over supply and a build in U.S. fuel stocks suggested sluggish demand despite signs of global economic recovery.

    Brent Crude futures fell 67 cents, or 0.8%, to $82.17 a barrel by 1240 GMT while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures lost 49 cents, or 0.6%, to $75.92.

    Both benchmarks plunged more than 3% overnight after U.S. government data showed a large build in oil stocks.

    A European Union ban on Russian refined products is set to take effect on Feb. 5, potentially dealing a blow to global supply.