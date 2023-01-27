 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices fall on profit taking, strong Russian supply

Reuters
Jan 27, 2023 / 10:42 PM IST

Brent futures were down 51 cents, or 0.6%, at $86.96 a barrel by 11:29 a.m. EDT (1629 GMT.) U.S. crude fell 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $80.37. Both benchmarks rose by more than $1 earlier in the session but are now poised to break a three-week run of gains.

Oil prices reversed earlier gains on Friday as indications of strong Russian oil supply offset better than expected U.S. economic growth data, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand.

Oil loadings from Russia's Baltic ports are set to rise by 50% this month from December as sellers try to meet strong demand in Asia and benefit from rising global energy prices, traders said and Reuters calculations showed.

Urals and KEBCO crude oil loadings from Ust-Luga over Feb. 1-10 may rise to 1.0 million tonnes from 0.9 million in the plan for the same period of January, traders also.