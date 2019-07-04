App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices fall a sign of slowing US demand, economic concerns

Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were down 1% at $63.21 per barrel by 0538 GMT. Brent closed up 2.3% on July 3.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil prices fell more than 0.5% on July 4, weighed down by data showing a smaller-than-expected decline in US crude stockpiles and worries about the global economy.

Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were down 1% at $63.21 per barrel by 0538 GMT. Brent closed up 2.3% on July 3.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 1% at $56.78 per barrel. WTI closed up 1.9% on July 3.

Close

US crude inventories dropped by 1.1 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on July 3. That compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 3 million barrels.

related news

Inventories fell less than expected as US refineries last week consumed less crude than the week before and processed 2% less oil than a year ago, the EIA data showed, despite being in the midst of the summer gasoline demand season.

That suggests oil demand in the United States, the world's biggest crude consumer, could be slowing amid signs of a weakening economy. New orders for US factory goods fell for a second straight month in May, government data showed on July 3, adding to the economic concerns.

The weak US data followed a report of slow business growth in Europe last month as well.

"Tossing aside the short-term nature of fluctuations around the inventory data, it's impossible to escape the economic reality that we are in the midst of a global manufacturing downturn," said Stephen Innes, managing partner, Vanguard Markets.

The weakness in oil was offset slightly by the outlook for global supplies.

US energy firms this week reduced the number of oil rigs operating for the first time in three weeks as drillers follow through on plans to cut spending this year.

Drillers cut five oil rigs in the week to July 3, bringing the total count down to 788, General Electric Co's GE.N Baker Hughes energy services firm said in its closely followed report on Wednesday..

Global supply is also expected to contract as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers such as Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on July 2 to extend oil production cuts until March 2020.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 11:48 am

tags #Commodities #oil #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.