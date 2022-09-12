English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Wil Brahmastra's Flop Cut Short PVR-Inox Rally?
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Oil prices could spike in winter, Janet Yellen says

    "It's a risk, and it's a risk that we're working on the price cap to try to address," Yellen told CNN.

    Reuters
    September 12, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST
    US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

    US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.

    "It's a risk, and it's a risk that we're working on the price cap to try to address," Yellen told CNN.

    The possible price increase could come because the EU "will cease for the most part buying Russian oil" and impose a ban on services that allow Russia to ship oil by tanker, she said.

    The price cap plan agreed to by G7 wealthy nations calls for participating countries to deny insurance, finance, brokering, navigation and other services to oil cargoes priced above a yet-to-be-determined price cap on crude and oil products.

    Yellen said the price cap is aimed at lowering revenue Russia could use to wage war in Ukraine while maintaining Russian oil supplies to keep global prices down.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Janet Yellen #oil #World News
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 08:32 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.