Oil jumps 3% on demand optimism as China borders reopen

Reuters
Jan 09, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST

Oil extended gains on Monday, rising about 3% after China's move to reopen its borders boosted the outlook for fuel demand and overshadowed global recession concerns.

The rally was part of a wider boost for risk sentiment supported by both the reopening of the world's biggest crude importer and hopes for less-aggressive increases to U.S. interest rates, with equities rising and the dollar weakening.

Brent crude was up $2.29, or 2.9%, at $80.86 a barrel by 1150 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.46, or 3.3%, to $76.23.

"If recession is avoided, global oil demand and demand growth will remain resilient," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM, adding that developments in China were the main reason for Monday's gains.

"The gradual reopening of the Chinese economy will provide an additional and immeasurable layer of price support," he said.

The rally followed a drop last week of more than 8% for both oil benchmarks, their biggest weekly declines at the start of a year since 2016.