Oil falls close to 2022 lows on economic worries, easing supply fears

Reuters
Dec 07, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

Fears were easing that the price cap on Russian crude could cause a supply shock. Russia, the Vedomosti daily reported on Wednesday

Oil weakened on Wednesday, falling close to the lowest this year, pressured by concern about recession and easing fears that a Western cap on Russian oil prices would significantly curb supply.

Warnings from big U.S. banks about a likely recession next year weighed, and supported the U.S. dollar. A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies and tends to dampen appetite for risk assets.

Brent crude fell 55 cents, or 0.7%, to $78.80 a barrel by 0920 GMT. On Tuesday it touched $78.70, the lowest since Jan. 4. U.S. crude was down 38 cents or 0.5% to $73.87.

"There's still tons of uncertainty in the markets today," said Claudio Galimberti, senior vice-president at Rystad Energy, adding crude production in Russia may not drop as much as expected earlier.

Brent settled below $80 on Tuesday for the only the second time in 2022 and has unwound the year's gains, which had lifted prices close to the all-time high of $147 in March after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Fears were easing that the price cap on Russian crude could cause a supply shock. Russia, the Vedomosti daily reported on Wednesday, is considering options including banning oil sales to some countries to counter the cap imposed by Western powers.