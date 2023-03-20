 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil edges up on historic Swiss banks deal, central banks support

Mar 20, 2023 / 06:54 AM IST

Brent crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.32 a barrel by 0007 GMT after a near 12% loss last week, its biggest weekly fall since December.

Oil prices rose on Monday after suffering their biggest weekly loss in months as UBS struck a deal to buy Credit Suisse and some of the world's largest central banks sought to reassure and stabilise global financial markets.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $67.11 a barrel, up 37 cents, or 0.6%, after a 13% decline last week, its biggest since last April.

Switzerland's largest bank, UBS, announced late on Sunday it will buy the country's No. 2 lender Credit Suisse in a historic deal. Following the announcement, the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and other major central banks pledged to enhance market liquidity and support other banks.