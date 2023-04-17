 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Oil drops over 1% on higher dollar, interest rate concerns

Reuters
Apr 17, 2023 / 09:21 PM IST

Brent crude futures were down 97 cents, or 1.1%, at $85.34 a barrel at 11:14 a.m. EDT (1514 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.04, or 1.3%, at $81.48 a barrel.

Oil

Oil prices turned lower on Monday as the U.S. dollar strengthened and as investors mulled over a possible May interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which could dampen economic recovery hopes.

Brent crude futures were down 97 cents, or 1.1%, at $85.34 a barrel at 11:14 a.m. EDT (1514 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.04, or 1.3%, at $81.48 a barrel.

Both contracts notched their fourth weekly gain in a row last week, the longest such streak since mid-2022.

The U.S. dollar has been strengthening alongside interest rate hikes, making dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. The dollar index gained around 0.65% on Monday.