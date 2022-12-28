 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Oil drops 2% in light trading on China demand concern

Reuters
Dec 28, 2022 / 08:58 PM IST

Brent crude futures fell $1.69, or 2%, to $82.64 a barrel by 10:01 a.m. EST [1501 GMT], while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.55, or 2%, to $77.98 per barrel.

(Representative Image)

Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as traders weighed concerns over a surge in COVID-19 cases in China, the world's top oil importer, against the chances easing pandemic restrictions in the country will boost fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell $1.69, or 2%, to $82.64 a barrel by 10:01 a.m. EST [1501 GMT], while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.55, or 2%, to $77.98 per barrel.

China said it will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine from Jan. 8, a major step towards relaxing stringent curbs on its borders.

However, Chinese hospitals have been under intense pressure due to a surge in COVID-19 infections.

"Even after China eased COVID restrictions, it is difficult for demand to recover in a short time due to the rapid decline of people's outdoor activities due to the massive infection (numbers)," said Leon Li, an analyst at CMC Markets.

Oil markets were also buffeted by rising expectations of another interest rate hike in the United States, as the U.S. Federal Reserve tries to limit price rises in a tight labor market.