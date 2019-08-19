Oil company's US workers asked to choose between attending Trump’s speech or losing payment: Report

The workers of a Pennsylvania petrochemical plant were indirectly forced to attend the United States President Donald Trump’s speech last week. The employees of the Royal Dutch Shell Plant, who attended the President’s speech, were reportedly given three options – attend Trump’s talks, use up paid time-off, or receive no payment for the day.

According to a CNN report, some of those who attended the speech were also told not to protest against anything Trump says.

The instructions were conveyed to the workers via a memo that read: “Your attendance is not mandatory. This will be considered an excused absence. However, those who are NOT in attendance will not receive overtime pay on Friday.”

Curtis Smith, the shell company’s spokesman confirmed that the workers were warned they would not receive their entire overtime pay if they did not attend the event. However, the company maintained that it did not write the memo.

Smith further said that the instructions related to the workers’ conduct mentioned in the memo, such as not to protest what the President says, also did not go out from the company.

“It was understood some would choose not to attend the presidential visit and were given the option to take paid time off (PTO) instead. As with any workweek, if someone chooses to take PTO, they are not eligible to receive maximum overtime,” Smith added.

In the speech delivered on August 13, Trump had told the audience of workers that he would request their union leaders to extend their support to help him come back to power for another term. He also told them to oust the leaders if they refuse to support him.

Notably, the speech in question was an official White House event and was not sponsored by the re-election campaign.

“I'm going to speak to some of your union leaders to say, 'I hope you're going to support Trump.' Okay?" Trump said.