Last Updated : Jun 16, 2018 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Officials of G4 countries meet Sushma Swaraj

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior officials of the G-4 grouping today called on External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and discussed the bloc's common agenda seeking reform of the UN Security Council. The G4 is a grouping of Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan which are aspiring to become permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The G4 countries are supporting each other's bids for permanent membership of the on the UNSC.

"Directors General of the G4 countries ( Brazil, Germany & Japan) called on EAM @SushmaSwaraj during their quarterly meeting hosted by India in New Delhi on 15 June 2018," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The G4 countries, including India, have been pressing for an early reform of the UN Security Council and expansion of its permanent and non-permanent members.

Sources said issues relating reform of the UNSC were discussed at today's meeting.
First Published on Jun 16, 2018 09:50 am

