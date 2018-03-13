Occupational hazard? Trying to be ‘Instagram famous’, woman ran into thousands of dollars of debt

With over 12,000 followers currently, 26-year-old Lissette Calveiro, had it all sorted or at least that is what she thought circa 2013.

She aspired to be famous on Instagram but all did not go as planned and now she has come out agreeing to how it was nothing but a financial struggle.

In a report by the New York Post, Calveiro recollects, “I wanted to tell my story about this young millennial living in New York. I was shopping for clothes to take ‘the perfect ’gram.’”

Though pictures on her account look everything that you can find on a popular Instagram celebrity account, the story behind it was what led her to get real about things.