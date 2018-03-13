Occupational hazard? Trying to be ‘Instagram famous’, woman ran into thousands of dollars of debt

Though pictures on her account look everything that you can find on a popular Instagram celebrity account, the story behind it was what led her to get real about things.
With over 12,000 followers currently, 26-year-old Lissette Calveiro, had it all sorted or at least that is what she thought circa 2013.
She aspired to be famous on Instagram but all did not go as planned and now she has come out agreeing to how it was nothing but a financial struggle.
In a report by the New York Post, Calveiro recollects, “I wanted to tell my story about this young millennial living in New York. I was shopping for clothes to take ‘the perfect ’gram.’”
“She has been feeling it for awhile — that sense of awaking. There is a gentle rage simmering inside her, and it is getting stronger by the day. She will hold it close to her — she will nurture it and let it grow. She won't let anyone take it away from her. It is her rocket fuel and finally, she is going places. She can feel it down to her very core — this is her time. She will not only climb mountains — she will move them too.” •• Happy #InternationalWomensDay — what a year it’s been! Women today are stronger, louder, more powerful than yesterday and it brings tears to my eyes to see the brave lives she leads. Women: make it a point today to lift up a sister, set a positive goal/intention for your life, and do something for yourself. Wether it’s a treat yourself day, an evening of meditation or finally asking for that raise you deserve. We’re ALL rooting for you today, and everyday. ✌