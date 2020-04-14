App
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 09:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Obama to endorse Biden for 2020 Democratic nomination, source close to Obama says

The endorsement is expected to come in a video to be released later on Tuesday, the person said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Former US President Barack Obama will endorse his vice president, Joe Biden, for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday, according to a person close to Obama.

The endorsement is expected to come in a video to be released later on Tuesday, the person said.

Obama's expected backing would come a day after Biden's last remaining rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, provided his endorsement on Monday.ama)

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 09:50 pm

tags #Barack Obama #Joe Biden #United States #World News

