172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|oaktree-backed-array-technologies-raises-1-05-billion-via-ipo-5966461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oaktree-backed Array Technologies raises $1.05 billion via IPO

Array Technologies has a market value of about $2.8 billion.

Moneycontrol News

Oaktree-backed solar company Array Technologies has raised $1.05 billion in the US after the firm sold shares above its IPO price band, Bloomberg reported.

The provider of solar-tracking solutions for utility-scale projects sold 7 million shares for $22 each above its original price band of $19-21. Oaktree Capital Group owned ATI Investment Parent LLC sold 40.5 million shares. ATI will own most of the company’s stock after the listing.

According to Bloomberg, Array Technologies has a market value of about $2.8 billion.

Close

The company reported a profit of $76 million on revenue of $553 million for the six months ended June 30.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Guggenheim Securities and Morgan Stanley are the book-running managers to the issue. The shares are expected to begin trading on October 15 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ARRY.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 12:56 pm

tags #Array Technologies IPO #markets #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.