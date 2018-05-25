NZ minister in charge of aviation safety offers to quit for making a phone call on a plane

A New Zealand minister in charge of the civil aviation affairs in the country offered to resign from his post as, ironically, he made a call while on a plane which is against the civil aviation laws of the country.

Phil Twyford, the transport minister of New Zealand told reporters on Thursday that he made a call to one of his staff on while on a flight from Wellington to Auckland. On May 17, while the call was made, the plane was yet to take off but doors had been closed.

According to domestic civil aviation laws, mobile phone calls are banned after doors of the plane have been closed.

Twyford said he apologised to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for his mistake and offered to resign. Ardern declined his resignation but took away his oversight of the Civil Aviation Authority to another minister, reported Radio NZ. The charge has been given to associate transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

The New Zealand PM said that if there was an investigation by the authority into the matter, it would not be appropriate for Twyford to be in-charge. Twyford said he had informed the authority about what he had done.

The day of the incident was also the day when the budget of the country was presented. That typically makes it one of the busiest days for ministers in any year. The matter came to the light a week after the incident when an opposition lawmaker raised a question about it.

“I made a mistake, and I clearly wasn’t thinking straight at the time. And I recognise that,” Twyford said. “It was unacceptable.”

Twyford added that the call had lasted for about a minute and he did not give a thought until the question was raised.

Despite a number of relaxations in rules, passengers are still banned from making phone calls or sending text messages during flight. They can, however, use electronic devices during all stages of flight, so long as they are switched to flight mode.