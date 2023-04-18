 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nvidia surges to year high after bearish HSBC analyst capitulates

Reuters
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:47 PM IST

HSBC Head of Technology Research Frank Lee had been the only one among 48 analysts covering Nvdia to have a negative rating on the chipmaker, according to Refinitiv data.

Nvidia's stock jumped to its highest in a year on Tuesday, extending a recent rebound after HSBC flipped its recommendation on the graphics chipmaker to "buy" from "reduce," pointing to opportunities in artificial intelligence.

Nvidia's 91% rally so far in 2023 makes it the S&P 500's top-performing stock during that time. The Silicon Valley company's stock has rebounded about 150% from its low in October.

Investors have been betting that Nvidia will become a dominant chip supplier in an emerging wave of artificial intelligence computing, even as the global semiconductor industry weathers a downturn in sales due to worries about the economy.