Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nuclear fission to DNA: Women's contribution to science that the world will not forget

Ahead of the International Women's Day, here's a look at 10 inventions and discoveries by women.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1. Rosalind Franklin - DNA | Franklin was a biophysicist who took X-ray diffraction images called 'Photo 51' which played a very vital role in the discovery of DNA in 1953. However, it is said that the images were taken without her knowledge by her male peers James Watson, Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins. She was also not credited properly in publications. (In this picture: Rosalind Franklin and the x-ray diffraction image 'Photo 51'.) (Images: Jewish Chronicle Archive and Raymond Gosling)
2. Inge Lehmann - Earth's inner core | Earlier, it was thought that Earth's core is entirely molten liquid. In 1936, Lehmann used seismograhic data and mathematical models to prove that Earth's inner core was solid. She never retired and kept working till the age of 99, when she published her last scientific article. She died at the age of 104. (In this representative image, A woman and her daughter touch a structural model of the earth's core at Nanjing Geological Museum, China) (Image: Reuters)
3. Heidi Jo Newberg - Milky way structure | In 2015, Newberg and her team found that the Milky Way wad a corrugated plane instead of a flat structure. The research team also concluded that the galaxy is 50 percent larger than previously predicted. Newberg continues to study the Milky Way at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, New York. (Images: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)
4. Lise Meitner - Nuclear fission | Meitner was a physicist and professor at Germany's Kaiser Wilhelm Institute. Along with scientists Otto Hahn and Otto Robert Frisch, she discovered nuclear fission of Uranium when it absorbs an extra neutron. The discovery later found use in creating nuclear weapons. (This picture shows Meitner working with Hahn) (Images: Wikimedia Commons)
5. Francoise Barre-Sinoussi - HIV | In the 1980s, when the AIDS epidemic broke out, scientists did not know what caused it. Barre-Sinoussi played an important role in identifying the Human immunodeficiency virus as the cause of AIDS. In 2008, she was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for her work. (Image: Reuters)
6. Katharine Blodgett - Invisible glass | In 1918, Blodgett was one of the first women to work at General Electric (GE) as a scientist. The method, which involves creating a monomolecular film on a liquid surface, is still used today. Blodgett's glass was first used in the set of the 1939 film 'Gone with the Wind'. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
7. Ada Lovelace - Computer algorithm | She was an English mathematician from the early 19th century who recognised that a 'computing machine' (one of the precursors of the computer) can do more than just calculations. She is considered as the first computer programmer. (In this picture: A portrait of Ada Lovelace and the first algorithm drawn by her) (Images: Wikimedia Commons)
8. Dr. Grace Murray Hopper - Computer software | Hopper was a pioneer of computer programming who believed that computer codes could be written in English. She popularised the concept of high level programming language which led to the development of COBOL. She had a PhD in mathematics and also joined the Navy. (This picture show Grace Hopper and the first ever commercial computer 'UNIVAC') (Images: Reuters, Smithsonian Institution)
9. Florence Parpart - Refrigerator | In 1914, Parpart won a patent for creating the refrigerator. Reports claim that Parpart got help from her husband, who was also known for his expertise in electric circuits. After developing the machine, she successfully commercialised it and advertised her product. (Image: Reuters)
10. Marie Curie - Radioactivity | Curie is one of the best known woman scientist who developed the theory of radioactivity. She discovered the elements polonium and radium and also isolated radioactive isotopes. She was the first person to win two Nobel Prizes in two different fields. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 08:12 am

