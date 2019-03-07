Nuclear fission to DNA: Women's contribution to science that the world will not forget

2. Inge Lehmann - Earth's inner core | Earlier, it was thought that Earth's core is entirely molten liquid. In 1936, Lehmann used seismograhic data and mathematical models to prove that Earth's inner core was solid. She never retired and kept working till the age of 99, when she published her last scientific article. She died at the age of 104. (In this representative image, A woman and her daughter touch a structural model of the earth's core at Nanjing Geological Museum, China) (Image: Reuters)