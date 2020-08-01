App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2020 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now, Indian expats in UAE can renew passport in just two days

The passport renewal forms will be processed on the same day as it is received, Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Indian expatriates in the UAE can now get their passports renewed in just two days with a new operating procedure taking effect from August, according to a media report.

Further, the Indian Consulate in Dubai can now accept passport applications from expatriates living across the UAE, the Gulf News reported. Earlier, each emirate had its individual centre for verification.

The passport renewal forms will be processed on the same day as it is received, Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri told the newspaper.

Close

Puri said some applications could take longer to process. "It would take a longer time, an average of two weeks, if there is any need for special approvals like police verification or any other clearance from India," he explained.

Last year, the Indian mission here issued over 2 lakh passports, the highest count for an Indian mission across the world.
First Published on Aug 1, 2020 04:04 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.