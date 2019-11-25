App
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 09:23 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Novartis nears deal to buy US biotech firm Medicines Co for about $7 billion: Report

The deal, in which Novartis has agreed to pay $85 a share, could be announced this weekend, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is nearing an agreement to acquire US biotechnology firm The Medicines Co for about $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The deal, in which Novartis has agreed to pay $85 a share, could be announced this weekend, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Neither Novartis nor The Medicines Co were immediately available for comment on Saturday.

First Published on Nov 25, 2019 09:15 am

tags #Medicines Co #Novartis #US biotech #World News

