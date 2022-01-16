Novak Djokovic loses deportation appeal in Australia

File Image of Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in 2021 (Image: AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Novak Djokovic's hopes of playing at the Australian Open were dashed on Sunday after a court dismissed the top-ranked tennis stars appeal against a deportation order.

Three Federal Court judges upheld a decision made on Friday by the immigration minister to cancel the 34-year-old Serbian's visa on public interest grounds.

The decision likely means that Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, will remain in detention in Melbourne until he is deported.

A deportation order usually also includes a three-year ban on returning to Australia.

The minister cancelled the visa on the grounds that Djokovic's presence in Australia may be a risk to the health and good order of the Australian public and may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others in Australia.

Djokovic's visa was initially cancelled on January 6 at Melbourne's airport hours after he arrived to compete in the first Grand Slam of 2022.

A border official cancelled his visa after deciding Djokovic didn't qualify for a medical exemption from Australia's rules for unvaccinated visitors.