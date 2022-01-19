MARKET NEWS

English
Novak Djokovic holds 80% of Danish biotech developing COVID treatment

Reuters
January 19, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST

Tennis champion Novak Djokovic has an 80% stake of Danish biotech firm QuantBioRes, which is aiming to develop a medical treatment to counter COVID-19, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

CEO Ivan Loncarevic, who described himself as an entrepreneur, said the investment was made in June 2020 but declined to say how much it was.

QuantBioRes has around 11 researchers working in Denmark, Australia and Slovenia, according to Loncarevic, who stressed they were working on a treatment, not a vaccine.

The company is developing a peptide, which inhibits the coronavirus from infecting the human cell, expects to launch clinical trials in Britain this summer, he added.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic to be deported: How the events unfolded

A spokesperson for Djokovic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The tennis number one has stoked global debate about the rights of people who opt not to get vaccinated after he was deported from Australia on Sunday night, ruling him out of the Australian Open.
Reuters
Tags: #Covid-19 #Novak Djokovic #QuantBioRes #vaccination
first published: Jan 19, 2022 11:07 pm

