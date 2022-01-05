Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia after extraordinary mix-up with visa application

File image of Novak Djokovic (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The 20-times grand-slam champion Novak Djokovic has been denied entry to Australia after an extraordinary mix-up with his visa application, reported The Times on January 5.

Earlier in the day, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Djokovic will have to prove that he has a genuine medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination when he lands in Australia or he will be 'on the next plane home'.

On Tuesday, the world No. 1 tennis player had announced that he received an exemption to play in the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne and said he was heading to Australia.

Djokovic is due to play in the Australian Open, after being exempted from vaccination rules. According to rules, players must be jabbed or have an exemption from an independent panel. In 2020, Djokovic had said that he was "opposed to vaccination", reported BBC.

However, on reaching Melbourne, Victoria's acting sports minister, Jaala Pulford said that her state had rejected a request for help and visa approvals were a matter for the federal government. Though it was unclear why the state government would need to lend its support, Australian media reports said that Djokovic may have submitted a request for the wrong type of visa.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The federal government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic's visa application to enter Australia," Pulford said in a message on Twitter.



Update on #AusOpen2022…

The Federal Government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic’s visa application to enter Australia. We will not be providing Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam. 1/2 — Jaala Pulford MP (@JaalaPulford) January 5, 2022

"We will not be providing Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam," she added.

According to the Melbourne's The Age newspaper, the federal Border Force had contacted the Victorian government when they realised Djokovic's team had requested "the wrong type of visa".

The Australian Open begins on 17 January in Melbourne.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.