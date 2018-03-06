App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 05, 2018 10:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nothing existed before Big Bang: Stephen Hawking

There was absolutely nothing before the Big Bang, according to British physicist Stephen Hawking, who explained what happened prior to the existence of our universe.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There was absolutely nothing before the Big Bang, according to British physicist Stephen Hawking, who explained what happened prior to the existence of our universe.

The Big Bang theory proposes that a tiny speck of matter and energy began to grow, bringing about the birth of our universe about the universe billions of years ago.

However, scientists are intrigued by what was there before the "explosion" when there was supposed to be nothing. "There was nothing around before the Big, Big Bang," Hawking said.

His theory is based on the assumption that the universe has no boundaries.

related news

"The boundary condition of the universe is that it has no boundary," Hawking told physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson at the "Star Talk" show aired on National Geographic Channel.

The Big Bang theory holds that the universe in retrospective can shrink to the size of an extremely small "subatomic ball" known as the singularity.

According to Hawking, the laws of physics and time cease to function inside that tiny particle of heat and energy.

The ordinary real time as we know now shrinks infinitely as the universe becomes ever smaller but never reaches a definable starting point.

Hawking argued that before the Big Bang real ordinary time was replaced by imaginary time and was in a bent form, state run news agency Xinhua reported.

"It was always reaching closer to nothing but didn't become nothing," said Hawking.

To help people better understand the abstract and confusing state, the physicist drew an analogy between the distorted time with Ancient Greek philosopher Euclid's theory of space-time, a closed surface without end.

"One can regard imaginary and real time beginning at the South Pole. There is nothing south of the South Pole, so there was nothing around before the Big Bang," Hawking said.

"There was never a Big Bang that produced something from nothing. It just seemed that way from mankind's perspective," Hawking said.

He said that a lot of what we believe is derived from a human-centric perspective, which might limit the scope of human knowledge of the world.

tags #World News

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC