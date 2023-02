French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 17, 2023. The Munich Security Conference running from February 17 to 19, 2023 brings world leaders together ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as Kyiv steps up pleas for more weapons. Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

France's President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that the time was not ripe for dialogue with Russia as Moscow is intensifying its attacks against Ukraine.

"It is not the time for dialogue because we have a Russia which has chosen war, which has chosen to intensify the war, and which has chosen to go as far as committing war crimes and to attacking civilian infrastructures," he told the Munich Security Conference.