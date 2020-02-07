App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Not something I would normally do': Canada man burns 1 million dollars to avoid paying ex-wife

Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips has now sent McConville to 30 days in jail for violation of court orders

A man in Canada reportedly burnt one million Canadian dollars (Rs 5.3 crore approximately) to avoid paying his ex-wife.

According to a report by News18, Bruce McConville, a businessman, confessed in Ottawa Superior Court last week that he withdrew about 1 million Canadian dollars in 25 separate withdraws from six separate bank accounts and then burnt it.

"It’s not something that I would normally do. I am not a person that is extremely materialistic. A little goes a long way. I have always been frugal. That’s why my business lasted for 31 years," McConville said, adding that he has no record of the bonfires or a witness.

According to the report, Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips has now sent McConville to 30 days in jail for violation of court orders. The court has also ordered the businessman to pay $2,000 a day every day to his wife until he discloses his finances to the court.

McConville had also reportedly run for Ottawa Mayor's post in 2018. He had lost to Jim Watson, who is has been the Mayor since 2010.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 07:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #world

