App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 07:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Not rushing to have trade deal with China, says Trump

Trump said that talks with the Chinese on a bilateral trade deal has been going on quite well

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The United States is not in a rush to enter into a trade deal with China, the negotiations for which has been undergoing since December 2018, US President Donald Trump said.

At the same time, talks with the Chinese on a bilateral trade deal has been going on quite well, Trump said, amid reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping has postponed his trip to the US president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida later this month.

"I think things are going along very well. We'll just see what the date is. I'm in no rush. I want the deal to be right, much more importantly. Somebody said I'm in a rush. I'm not in a rush at all," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"Right now, we're getting billions and billions of dollars of tariffs paid into our coffers. I am not in a rush whatsoever. It's got to be the right deal, and it's got to be a good deal for us. And if it's not, we're not going to make that deal. But I will say that deal is going along very nicely," Trump said.

related news

Responding to a question, Trump said his Chinese counterpart does not end up in what he did in Hanoi last month when he walked out of his summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un because the deal on the table was not in the best interest of the US.

"I think President Xi saw that I'm somebody that believes in walking when a deal is not done. And, you know, there's always a chance it could happen, and he probably wouldn't want that. That could be a reason," Trump said when asked about the cancellation of his proposed summit with Xi in Mar-a-Lago.

"But we can do it either way. We can have the deal completed and come and sign, or we can get the deal almost completed and negotiate some of the final points. I would prefer that, but it doesn't matter that much," he said.

Trump said the US economy is doing very good, but that is not the case with China. "Our country is doing great. China would like to make a deal and we'd like to make a deal. We'll see. We have a very good relationship. I have a very good relationship with President Xi. We're going to see what happens," he said.

“But it's an exciting time in terms of trade. We just made a deal with Mexico, Canada. We just made a deal with South Korea. We have other deals that we have cooking,” he said.

Trump reiterated the US was being taken advantage of by everybody.

"What was happening to our country on trade was a horrible thing; that this wasn't done years ago. And I'm not talking about the Obama administration. I'm talking about that and plenty of other administrations before it. That they could have allowed this to happen -- we lost, over the last number of years, almost USD 800 billion a year on trade. Who's making these deals?" he said.

"So we're making great deals or we're not going to make them at all. We're going to go tariffs," said the US President.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 07:30 am

tags #Business #China #trade #US

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Supreme Court to Hear Petitions Seeking Review of Rafale Verdict Today

Facebook and Instagram Go Down for Over 8 Hours, Internet Brings out t ...

India vs Australia | Sundar: Dramatic Surrender Reminds India of Holes ...

Chandrababu Naidu Calls Modi 'Pseudo Chowkidar', Accuses Him of Protec ...

'Challenging Day': SpiceJet May Cancel 30-35 Flights Today After India ...

India, US Agree to Establish Six Nuclear Power Plants in India

'Bomb Cyclone' Unleashes High Winds, Snow in US; Colorado Man Killed, ...

Rahul Gandhi Seeks Workers' View on AAP Alliance After Delhi Leaders S ...

Facebook, Instagram Down: Website and Apps Not Working For Users Acros ...

2019 general elections: Raj Babbar, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Priya Dutt in ...

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

Ethiopian air crash: These airlines around the world have grounded Boe ...

Boeing faces crisis with worldwide grounding of 737 MAX jetliners

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to track mixed global cues; ...

Top stocks to watch out for: Jet Airways, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, LIC

Here are the bulk and block deals of March 13

Top brokerage calls: Morgan Stanley overweight on RIL; Nomura positive ...

China blocks move at UN to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist; Indi ...

US grounds Boeing's money-spinning 737 Max aircraft over safety fears ...

In Gandhinagar, Priyanka Gandhi re-frames idea of patriotism and gives ...

US college admissions scandal exposes dark side of how America's rich ...

Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly comp ...

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been down for some users globall ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Special Olympics 2019: More than 7,500 athletes from 200 countries to ...

India vs Australia: Fans fume as Virat Kohli & Co are outgunned, clamo ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Here's what the superstar loves to do when ...

Tigmanshu Dhulia's dialogue from Milan Talkies will leave you in split ...

Emilia Clarke compares GoT's ending to taking off a bra!

Brahmastra: Does Ayan Mukerji’s recent post hint at Ranbir Kapoor an ...

Manoj Bajpayee: The man who is celebrated everywhere but Filmfare

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Modi, the Eros Now web series will release during the general election ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.